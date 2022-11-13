School bus driver crashes bus into Saline elementary school

SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Saline Area school bus crashed into Harvest Elementary in Saline this afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the school district.

No one was in the building at the time of the crash. The bus driver, which had been contracted by a local business to shuttle passengers to an event, was the only occupant of the bus.

The spokesperson told Saline Area Schools that administration was on-site and is working with local authorities.

Because of this incident, there will be no school, along with no before or after school activities, tomorrow at Harvest Elementary.