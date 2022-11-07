Shelby Township police mourning loss of deceased sergeant

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Shelby Township Police Department is mourning the loss of a veteran sergeant that passed away over the weekend.

According to a media release on Shelby Township's website (via crimewatch.net), Sergeant Daniel Kammerzell was found unresponsive in his patrol vehicle during his shift Saturday afternoon (Nov. 5). He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The department says the passing does not involve any suspicious or criminal circumstance

Sgt. Kammerzell had been a member of the department for 18 years. Prior to working in Shelby Township, the United States Marine Corps veteran worked for the Detroit Police Department.

"Sergeant Kammerzell always came to work in a great mood; cracking jokes and making everyone laugh," the department said in the release. "His families, both blood and blue, request privacy and time to mourn this tragic circumstance. We thank you Sergeant Kammerzell for your dedication to this community. Rest in peace, brother, you will be greatly missed."