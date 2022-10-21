Southwest flight from Detroit to Denver diverts to Kansas City after engine issue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Southwest Airlines flight from Detroit bound for Denver diverted to Kansas City International Airport Friday afternoon.

Flight 1811 departed from Detroit Metro Wayne County Airport just before noon central en route to Denver International Airport.

A map of the flight from Flight Aware shows the flight operating normally before making a turn toward Kansas City as it flew above southwest Iowa.

A Kansas City International Airport spokesperson said the plane landed without incident just before 2 p.m. Initial reports indicate one of the plane’s engines went out during the flight. No injuries were reported.

Information about the flight continuing to Denver wasn’t immediately available.

—

