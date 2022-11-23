Spirit Airlines flight from Detroit to Phoenix diverts to KCI after odor reported in cockpit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Spirit Airlines flight that took off from Detroit early Wednesday bound for Phoenix diverted to Kansas City after the pilots reported an unusual odor in the cockpit.

No injuries were reported and the plane landed at KCI without incident.

Spirit Airlines Flight 721 took off from Detroit's Metro Wayne County Airport at 5:50 a.m. EST en route to Phoenix's Sky Harbor Airport.

A map of the flight indicates that somewhere over southeast Iowa, the pilots radioed the report of an unusual odor in the cockpit and the decision was made to divert to Kansas City International Airport.

The Airbus 319 had 146 people on board.

The plane landed around 6:43 a.m. and taxied to Terminal C at KCI.

A Spirit Airlines spokesperson released a statement on the diversion:

"Spirit Airlines flight 721 from Detroit to Phoenix diverted to Kansas City (MCI) out of an abundance of caution following reports of an unusual odor in the cockpit. The plane landed safely at MCI and taxied to the gate where Guests deplaned under normal procedures. The safety of our Guests and Team Members is our top priority, and our maintenance department is evaluating."

Editor's note: This story has been updated to remove reference to smoke in the cockpit. The airline says it was an "unusual odor."

