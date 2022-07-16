Watch Now
NewsMetro Detroit News

Actions

At least two killed in Oceana Co. plane crash; FAA called in to investigate

Posted at 8:28 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-16 09:55:42-04

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a single engine plane crashed in the woods behind someone's Oceana County home Friday evening.

The crash happened near South 102nd Avenue and West Buchanan Road in Shelby Township, which is just south of the Oceana County Airport.

Law enforcement responded to the area around 6:15 p.m., after the property owner called to report the crash.

Troopers believe at least two people died in the crash. They are still working to identify the victims and notify family.

It’s not clear what caused the plane to crash.

State police say the medical examiner and the Federal Aviation Administration will also investigate.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!