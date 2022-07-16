At least two killed in Oceana Co. plane crash; FAA called in to investigate

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a single engine plane crashed in the woods behind someone's Oceana County home Friday evening.

The crash happened near South 102nd Avenue and West Buchanan Road in Shelby Township, which is just south of the Oceana County Airport.

Law enforcement responded to the area around 6:15 p.m., after the property owner called to report the crash.

BREAKING plane crash in Shelby on 102nd ave. pic.twitter.com/V281tnUnRT — Matt Witkos Reporter (@matt_witkos) July 16, 2022

Troopers believe at least two people died in the crash. They are still working to identify the victims and notify family.

It’s not clear what caused the plane to crash.

State police say the medical examiner and the Federal Aviation Administration will also investigate.

