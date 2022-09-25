Police investigate after man shoots & kills brother in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Sterling Heights Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday evening (Sept. 24).

Authorities tell us the incident happened in the 43000 block of Frontenac Avenue, around 5:15 p.m.

Investigators say that one man fatally shot his brother. The identities of both men, along with their respective ages, have not been disclosed at this time.

Police tell us the man who fired the gun is now in custody.

Anyone with more information regarding this incident can contact Sterling Heights PD at (586)446-2800.