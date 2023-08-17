Suspects arraigned in 'sextortion' case in federal court

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An update on a case FOX 17 has been following since March of last year.

On Thursday, two brothers from Nigeria, Samson Ogoshi and Samuel Ogoshi, were arraigned on multiple charges: conspiracy to sexually exploit minors (15 to 30 years) and conspiracy to produce child pornography (5 to 20 years).

Samuel was also charged with sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploiting a minor resulting in death, federal attorneys say. The charge carries a penalty of 30 years to life in prison.

Attorneys told a judge what evidence they are prepared to present at trial in court on Thursday.

The government says they are prepared to present the following in court, according to court filings:

• Report summarizing F.B.I. interview of Defendant in Lagos, Nigeria on February 8, 2023.

• Report of arrest, summarizing statements made by Defendant during transport from Lagos, Nigeria to Grand Rapids, Michigan, on August 12-13, 2023.

• Recorded interview of Defendant in Lagos, Nigeria on February 8, 2023, in which he admitted causing the production of naked photos and committing extortion using Instagram accounts.

• Recording of statements made by Defendant during transport.

• Statements contained in chats with victims of sextortion and with co-conspirators.

• Signed consents to answer questions without a lawyer present on February 8, 2023, and August 12, 2023.

• Signed consent to search WhatsApp account.

This all stems from a case of 'sextortion' that family members say claimed the life of 17-year-old Marquette resident Jordan DeMay.

In messages released by law enforcement, it's alleged the suspects began talking to Jordan under a fake Instagram handle, who Jordan thought was a person his own age. Illicit photos were exchanged, and money was demanded in return, or the photos would be released.

When DeMay couldn't come up with the full ransom, officials say Jordan told one of the suspects he was going to kill himself. The suspect's response was "Good. Do that fast or I'll make you do it."

Jordan's mom, Jennifer Buta, and his dad, John DeMay spoke briefly with FOX 17 outside of court on Thursday.

“It’s definitely tough to see them here. It feels really surreal that we’re even sitting there, going through that. It makes me feel upset that we’re even sitting there,” Jennifer Buta said.

“We’re pretty confident that this is going to wrap up relatively soon. It seems after today and hearing the pretrial information, what they have coming down the line — is they have a pretty solid case it seems. But they’re going to be innocent until proven guilty. It’s difficult. It’s difficult to see them in there. They really caused a lot of hurt to a lot of people,” John Demay said.

Both Samson and Samuel Ogoshi entered pleas of not guilty.

The issue of bond was adjourned until next week Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

