Tips on how to safely help Michigan turtles get where they’re going

WXMI — Michigan turtles become very active throughout the summer months, which means you’ll likely see them out and about.

It’s no secret that turtles take their time getting from one place to another and, for many of them, a trip across the road could be deadly.

If you a see a turtle trying to cross the street, you can pull over and, when it’s safe, help move it along.

Here are some tips on how to help turtles get out of the road safely:

Take the turtle in the direction it was heading and point them away from the road.

Watch out for mouths and claws. Turtles can bite and scratch if they feel threatened. You can keep a fleece blanket or thick gloves in the car to protect your hands.

Watch out for the OTHER end of the turtle, as well. Sometimes they relieve themselves when scared.

NEVER pick up a turtle by its tail. This can cause permanent injuries. Use both hands to hold them at the sides near the end of their shells and lift them up to move them. If you don’t feel comfortable picking up a turtle safely, you can gently prod it with a broom, shovel, tree branch or similar object to encourage it to move across the road.

Wash your hands right away. Turtles can carry harmful bacteria.

Becoming roadkill is one of the biggest threats to Michigan turtles. Out of the ten species found in the state, four of them are in danger already. And only one of those is protected legally.

Blanding’s turtle (species of special concern: rare or uncertain, not legally protected)

Common map turtle

Common musk turtle

Common snapping turtle

Eastern box turtle (species of special concern, not legally protected)

Painted turtle

Red-eared slider

Spiny soft-shell turtle

Spotted turtle (threatened: legally protected)

Wood turtle (species of special concern, not legally protected)

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says there are several ways you can help Michigan turtles, including:

Learning about native turtles

Knowing your state and federal laws that protect turtles and their habitats

Buying a fishing license

Supporting efforts to protect turtle habitat

Do not take turtles home as pets. Michigan’s turtles belong in the wild.

Never buy wild caught turtles from pet dealers

Do not release captive-reared turtles into the wild

Be alert for turtles crossing the road

Reporting turtle sightings online to help measure changes or trends in populations

For more information, head to the state’s website.

