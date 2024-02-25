Warren PD: 2 dead after 2 separate crashes this weekend

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two men are dead after two separate crashes in Warren that occurred within 24 hours of each other, according to the city's police department.

It is not believed at this time that the crashes are related.

The first crash happened Saturday evening around 11 p.m., as Warren Police responded to a single-car crash in the area of Groesbeck Hwy, south of 11 mile Road, around 11 p.m. Officers found a man who had been ejected from his Ford Escape. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The second crash happened on Sunday afternoon, in the area of 10 mile Road and Ryan Road. Just after 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a two-car crash, between two black Honda accords.

Investigators say that the driver of first Honda Accord was heading northbound and struck the second Honda Accord, which was attempting to turn left into the Tim Horton's parking lot.

In total, one person died and four people were hospitalized from this crash.

The man riding in the front passenger seat of the second Honda Accord died at the scene. Another passenger in that vehicle was transported to the hospital in critical condition, and the driver was hospitalized for minor injuries. The two people in the first Honda Accord were also hospitalized for minor injuries.

“It is unfortunate when somebody loses their life in a traffic crash," Police Commisisoner Bill Dwyer said in a press release about the crashes. "The fact that there have been two fatal crashes within 24 hours is very remarkable. Our investigators are on scene at 10 Mile and Ryan now and will be working to reconstruct the sequence of events which lead up to this crash which critically injured one person and caused the death of another. Investigators will also be working to determine what happened last night on Groesbeck which again, is a horrible tragedy. Our condolences go out to all the families affected by these horrible incidents.”