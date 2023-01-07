Watch Now
Warren Police investigating after crash involving stolen car, police chase

2 people were hospitalized in a crash related to this incident
WXYZ
Posted at 6:51 PM, Jan 07, 2023
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man has been arrested following a police chase involving a stolen vehicle, according to Warren police.

Around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon (Jan. 7), officers saw the man driving a BMW on 8 mile and Drexel. After scanning the plate, they determined that the car had been stolen from a business in Farmington Hills in December.

Police proceeded to chase the driver, who fled into a residential area before heading westbound on 8 mile and crashing into a barrier near Sherwood Street and E Lantz Street. He tried to flee on foot before officers arrested him.

A spokesperson with the Warren Police Department told 7 Action News that the driver has been charged with auto theft, fleeing & eluding and driving without a license.

That spokesperson also said that 2 people were hospitalized from a separate crash, involving an officer who was initially involved in the car chase. He was heading southbound on Sherwood Street when a Buick heading eastbound on Outer Drive struck him.

The officer has been released after being treated for bleeding. The driver of the Buick remains hospitalized and has been asked for a blood test, as police suspect he was driving while intoxicated.

