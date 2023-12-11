Wayne PD investigating after man found shot & killed in vehicle

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Wayne Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old man was found shot & killed in a vehicle Sunday afternoon.

According to the department, officers responded to the area of John Street and Woodward Street. When they got there, they found a dead man with multiple gun shot wounds inside a parked vehicle.

Investigators say that they have idenfitied a light blue Jeep Liberty, fleeing the scene at the time of the shooting.

This death is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact the City of Wayne police department.