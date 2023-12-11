Watch Now
NewsMetro Detroit News

Actions

Wayne PD investigating after man found shot & killed in vehicle

Crime Scene
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 8:54 PM, Dec 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-10 20:55:45-05

WAYNE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Wayne Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old man was found shot & killed in a vehicle Sunday afternoon.

According to the department, officers responded to the area of John Street and Woodward Street. When they got there, they found a dead man with multiple gun shot wounds inside a parked vehicle.

Investigators say that they have idenfitied a light blue Jeep Liberty, fleeing the scene at the time of the shooting.

This death is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact the City of Wayne police department.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your good morning video!