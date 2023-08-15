West Michigan native survives Maui wildfires, community stepping up to help

WEST MICHIGAN — Heartbreak across Hawaii after wildfires left behind a trail of devastation in the historic district of Lahaina. More than 2,700 structures were destroyed and more than 90 people were killed. That number is expected to rise with more than 1,000 people still missing.

A woman from West Michigan is one of the many people there left picking up the pieces. Now, her family back home is trying to help her get back on her feet.

Kirsten Matthews grew up in Jenison but relocated to Maui after college. She lost everything after the wildfires tore through the place she’s called home for almost a decade.

Moving to Maui was supposed to be a spontaneous and short-lived adventure for her. However, what started as a six month stay turned into six years.

KIRSTEN MATTHEWS

“I moved out here as a 20-year-old kid and not really knowing much, and this place just changed my heart,” said Matthews.

Now, her heart is broken after the place she’s called home in Lahaina was destroyed.

“It's honestly surreal. Everything, like all of my town is gone. People are seeing photos and it just doesn't even… you can't understand what it really is like over there, what it looks like or what has been lost,” said Matthews.

She evacuated her home and has been living on the other side of the island. Thankfully, people have been opening up their vacation homes to help those affected. Back home in West Michigan, the help has also been pouring in.

KIRSTEN MATTHEWS

Her sister, Kelsey West, created a GoFundMe page and is collecting donations from the community.

“Literally just came back from picking up a bunch of clothes for her, and toiletries and some furniture in case she moves in. So, everyone's just kind of rallying together and supporting her, which has been really cool to see,” said West.

Matthews plans to stay in Maui to help her friend with her baby. However, she believes that eventually, she’ll have no choice but to return home to West Michigan to get back on her feet. In the meantime, she’s thankful.

“The support from my family and everyone back home has been awesome… I feel very, very grateful because some people aren’t as lucky,” said Matthews.

She encourages people who want to help to adopt a family so that you can help them directly and quickly.

FOX 17 also reached out to the American Red Cross, who has people on the ground in Maui. They say for immediate assistance and care, the best thing you can do is provide financial assistance.

You can help people affected by the Hawaii wildfires online at Redcross.org or by calling 1-800-Red-Cross.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube