Western Michigan University professor shares the history of Halloween

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Tuesday, many around the world will celebrate Halloween. However, the spooky, fun holiday hasn’t always been what it is today. When you think of Halloween, oftentimes costumes, candy and creepy images come to mind. However, centuries ago, the holiday was celebrated differently.

James Palmitessa is a professor of history at Western Michigan University, specializing in early modern European history from the 15th-17th century. He says it was around that time when people began celebrating Halloween. Although it started as a pre-Christian Celtic festival.

“During the festival, the souls of those who had died in the remote paths were believed to return to visit their families, and those who had died during the year were to journey to the other world.” explained Palmitessa.

He says people would celebrate with bonfires and wear masks or other disguises to scare away evil spirits, helping them to avoid being recognized by the ghosts they thought were present.

It’s what started the common practice we see today of wearing costumes on Halloween. Instead of scaring away evil spirits, people simply dress up for fun.

“Throughout Britain in the middle ages, Halloween was a night of vigil, prayer, fasting, in preparation for the next day,” said Palmitessa.

He describes the holiday as a religious practice back then. The name "Halloween" stems from what became known as "All Hallows Eve" after the observance of All Saints Day, also known as "All Hollows Day," was moved to November 1st in the 7th century; celebrating Christian holy men and women in heaven. November 2nd became All Souls Day to honor all of the faithfully departed.

“There was a practice for people, particularly children, to go around to people's homes, that was called soling,” said Palmitessa. “They were asked for soul cakes, and if people gave them in return, they would promise to pray for them.”

Sound familiar? Today, we see kids going door to door in their costumes trick-or-treating, and getting candy in return.

Professor Palmitessas says, in the 20th century, a woman named Elizabeth Krebs in Hiawatha, Kansas organized the first Halloween party and parade in 1912, in an attempt to prevent kids from destroying her garden on Halloween. She got the town involved and set up the party to distract them.

“So in Kansas and other places, Halloween became something more of festivities, Halloween parties for people to put on costumes and parades, and music, and food,” said Palmitessa.

The European tradition made its way to America after a flood of Irish immigrants came to the country to flee the potato famine. They brought their traditions with them and helped popularize the celebration of Halloween nationally. Although it has evolved quite a bit since then.