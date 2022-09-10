Pedestrian hospitalized after semi truck crashes into parked car, garage

GROSSE ILE TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — One woman was hospitalized after a semi truck crashed into her, multiple parked cars and a garage in Grosse Ile Township, according to police.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Meridian Road, near Lakewood Drive.

Investigators say that a Mack Truck Tractor was heading northbound when it veered off the right side of the road, going in between trees before striking multiple parked vehicles, a pedestrian, and the garage of a home.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital by the Riverview Fire Department. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The operator of the truck, a 75-year-old Carlton man, and the sole person in one of the parked vehicles did not sustain injuries.

Police told 7 Action News that the semi truck left the roadway for an "undetermined reason."

The Gross Ile Police Department is investigating the incident. Anyone with more information can contact them at (734)676-7100.