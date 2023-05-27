GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — May is Mental Health Awareness month. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, more than one in five adults live with a mental illness. The way they cope matters. A Lansing woman who has turned her trauma into a career of helping others, shares how to manage your mental health in a positive way.

Woman turns trauma into career of helping others manage mental health in a positive way

Angela Hook didn’t know it at the time, but at just nine years old her childhood trauma caused her to suffer from anxiety and depression. At first, she turned to cigarettes, then her method of coping escalated.

“From cigarettes, I started drinking alcohol, from alcohol, I started experimenting with marijuana, from that I started smoking crack,” said Hook.

She found herself stealing, getting in and out of bad relationships and going against her faith to keep up with her addiction.

It affected her life, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. She had children at the time, and wasn’t able to be the best mom that she knew she could be. Until one day, a close call changed her life.

“I can remember going on a binge getting high, and I ended up rolling over on my son, and when I woke up my son was blue and he was barely breathing,” said Hook.

Hook believes her four-month-old son at the time was her guardian angel, and pushed her to get the help she needed. She joined a Narcotics Anonymous program and started counseling to get to the root of her anxiety and depression, so that she could heal.

Today, she is 30 years sober with two Masters degrees, working as a Licensed Professional Counselor to help others with their mental health.

“I’m always talking to people about how God brought me through situations, and I share my story to let people know that you do not have to stay in the rut that you're in, there is hope,” said Hook.

She also shows them how to do what she didn’t do – cope in a healthy way. Instead of turning to destructive habits like drugs and alcohol, she encourages people to try things that will uplift them. Like getting a counselor, focusing on self-care by eating right and exercising, practicing stress management techniques like journaling, and practicing mindfulness.

“We need to advocate in regards to mental health, we need to know that there's nothing wrong with saying that I need help,” said Hook.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, here are a few resources from the National Institute of Mental Health:

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA): For general information on mental health and to locate treatment services in your area, call SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA also has a Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator on its website that can be searched by location.

988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

Call or text 988

The Lifeline provides 24-hour, confidential support to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. Call or text 988 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.

Veterans Crisis Line

Use Veterans Crisis Chat on the web

The Veterans Crisis Line is a free, confidential resource that connects veterans 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with a trained responder. The service is available to all veterans and those who support them, even if they are not registered with the VA or enrolled in VA healthcare.

If you are worried about a friend’s social media updates, you can contact safety teams at the social media company. They will reach out to connect the person with the help they need.

View the 5 action steps for helping someone in emotional pain infographic to see how you can help those in distress.