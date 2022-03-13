Local organizations collecting supplies for Ukraine civilians

(WXYZ) — Metro Detroiters continue to rally around the devastated families in Ukraine.

The Stronger Warrior Foundation is teaming up with Sunflower Sunrise Company, a Ukrainian American-owned apparel company in New Baltimore. They are hosting a humanitarian aid event. The organizations are selling shirts and other vouchers to raise money for tactical and medical supplies for not only refugees but those fighting on the front lines.

If you would like to support their cause, the organizations are collecting donations online.