Local Pet Supplies Plus Stores to celebrate shelter dogs with a “DOGust Birthday Bash”

(WXYZ) — Pet Supplies Plus (petsuppliesplus.com) will be hosting “DOGust Birthday Bash” events in celebration of the universal birthday for shelter dogs on Saturday, August 17.

This event will include a free dog treat bar, 15% off sale for Science Diet products, a donation drive supporting local shelters, and plenty of other birthday surprises. Select locations will offer 50% off any bakery item with a donation and will host a local pet adoption at the event. All pups are invited, even if they’re not a rescue.

The “DOGust Birthday Bash” will run from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at all Pet Supplies Plus locations in greater Detroit area (17010 Kercheval Ave, in Grosse Pointe, 48230 and 29493 7 Mile Rd, in Livonia, 48152).

