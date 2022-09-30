Local pilot prepares to bring ammo dog to Michigan for Oxford High School

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Like a number of school districts, Oxford Community Schools has emotional support dogs reporting for duty to assist students and staff. And, now the district is adding a specially trained K-9 to their school security ranks.

"She's going to do amazing work and help us to really be safe in school," Oxford High School Principal Dacia Beazley said about the two-year-old chocolate Labrador Retriever from Poland named Daisy.

Daisy is specially trained to locate weapons and ammunitions. She's currently in Texas with the school security officer, who is a retired police officer, receiving additional training for the two to work as a team.

"He said training is going very well. He's very excited about how smart Daisy is and he is learning all of the tricks to be able to be... I'm gonna say, a member of our staff. This is going to be a member of our staff," Beazley added.

Bryan Ede, another retired police officer, who has been featured on 7 Action News for his work as a pilot, transporting rescued dog across the country to Michigan, is going to fly to Texas to pick up Daisy and her new partner so she doesn't have to fly commercial.

Ede now owns and operates Michigan Insurance & Financial Services and a number of his clients have children in the Oxford School district and he said, after hearing their stories of trauma and survival, he's thankful he can help be a part of bringing the extra layer of protection to Oxford High School.

"For us to be able to help out and do something this amazing, it's amazing for us," said Ede.

In the video attached to this story, you hear from parents of Oxford High School students about the newest measure being brought to the building.

Daisy will be traveling in Ede's new faster plane that can travel further between refueling, which will be helpful when he gets those last minute calls to help a dog that needs rescuing.

"Much easier to travel. I can take a little bit more weight. So, you know, it's great. It's going to help me save some more puppies."