Local school purchases Model T to use as learning tool for students

(WXYZ) — Students in the Grosse Pointe area now have access to a new learning tool that’s definitely a blast from the past.

University Liggett School in Grosse Pointe Woods was able to purchase a Model T last summer through a grant, according to a school spokesperson. The historic artifact will be used in the school’s Materials Culture class, where students will study political, cultural, and economic phenomena of the early twentieth century in the United States — and they’ll do it using the Model T.

But according to a spokesperson from University Liggett School, that class won’t be the only one to reap the benefits of the vehicle. Recently a kindergarten class was able to explore the Model T’s engine and compare it to modern day engines.

A spokesperson said the kindergartners were involved in a multidisciplinary project that had them exploring the workings of a combustion engine and building an 8 cylinder engine themselves.

The Model T will reportedly be a tool used across grades at University Liggett School.

