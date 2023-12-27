Local ski resorts still open amid unseasonably high temperatures, urge people to come out

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Although it's been a challenge, scattered showers and unseasonably warm temperatures aren't stopping people from hitting the local slopes this week.

Alex Shier from Port Huron told our team him and his friends visit Pine Knob Ski and Snowboard Resort this time every year, snow or fog.

"I think it’s a perfect time to come out actually," Shier said, referring to the recent weather.

"I would say it’s actually pretty good. Like I said when it’s slushy, you can carve a lot easier than when it’s icy," Shier said.

Dozens of like-minded winter sport lovers were on the Pine Knob hills Tuesday, but general manager at the resort Sean Kennedy told our team it's been rough.

In his 34 years working at the resort, he said he hasn't seen many winter holiday weeks this warm or slow.

"I would say we’re probably at a 10% right now that we normally see on a Christmas holiday," Kennedy said.

According to Kennedy, their hills are surviving based off snow that the resort built up when it was colder out.

On Tuesday, Mount Holly posted that they were closed due to the weather. Mount Brighton posted that they are still open.

"Usually at night, it does get into the freezing temperatures, which helps you be able to move the snow around," Kennedy said. "But we haven’t seen that here lately either."

Pine Knob is hoping colder temperatures allow them to make more snow next week. Until then, they will be open on a day-to-day basis with a great attitude and a good time waiting for anyone who wants to come enjoy.