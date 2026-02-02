Local students to receive 20K books through WXYZ-TV's 'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign

(WXYZ) — One of the greatest predictors of a child’s success is books in the home.

Employees at WXYZ-TV and TV-20 Detroit, along with the Scripps Howard Fund, have made it their mission to get high-quality books to children in our community through the "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign.

This past summer, WXYZ-TV and TV-20 Detroit did a call for donations from employees and the community. With those collected funds and with a matching contribution from the Scripps Howard Fund, we are able to give more than 20,000 books to children in the community this year.

Channel 7 employees, our community, community partners, and the Scripps Howard Fund raised our highest amount ever since the campaign started in 2016. With our fundraiser, five Title I elementary schools across our communities in metro Detroit will host two book fairs throughout the year. In each book fair, every student in these schools will be able to pick out and take home five books for a total of 10 books for the year.

“It does get bigger and better every year, and I can't think of a better way to start the year out than with our 'If You Give A Child A Book' campaign,” said Mike Murri, WXYZ-TV & WMYD-TV20 Detroit vice president and general manager. “Because of the generosity from our community, our employees, we're able to start this year out by distributing over 20,000 new, age-appropriate books to children in metro Detroit — and the need has never been greater. The impact is tremendous, it's transformative for these children.”

The book giveaway events start this month with a kickoff book drive today at Crothers Elementary School in Warren.

In partnership with the United Way for Southeastern Michigan and Scholastic, WXYZ-TV distributes books at partner schools in the Detroit and metro Detroit area through various events and book drive-thrus. Books are chosen to be specific to each school and classroom.

If you'd like to give toward next year's donation drive, click the link below. We appreciate the community's support in this effort!

