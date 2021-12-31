Local teacher gets vehicle repaired for free during the holidays

MILFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan Teacher, Deanna Barcey will be receiving a donated vehicle repair worth about $2,000, this holiday season from CARSTAR Ellis Brothers Collision.

According to a press release, teachers were encouraged to submit entries for why they deserve a vehicle repair.

Barcey had multiple submissions from her community. One of the entries highlighted her commitment to her students. “Mrs. Barcey sets the bar to who and what a teacher should be. She loves and respects her students as though they are her own child. She lights up room,” states the entry.

CARSTAR Ellis Brothers Collision is located in Milford off of Technical Drive.