Local Ukrainian community asks for support as tension rises between Ukraine, Russia

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Ukrainian community in metro Detroit is calling on their neighbors asking for everyone to stand up with them as tensions rise in Ukraine.

"They are expecting something bad to happen," Dr. Olena Danylyuk said.

Danylyuk is worried about her family in Ukraine that is now on alert in case Russia decides to invade the Eastern European country she calls home.

"Everyone has packed clothes, documents and some short food supplies," she said.

Danylyuk is the vice president of the Ukrainian American Civic Committee of Metropolitan Detroit located in Detroit.

She was born in Ukraine, known as the Soviet Union at the time, and came to the United States in 2004.

She told 7 Action News that the thousands of Russian troops on the Ukraine border is a serious concern.

The Pentagon announced on Monday that they are placing 8,500 troops on “high alert” to be deployed if needed.

“I haven’t seen a plan of what would happen if Putin enters our country," Danylyuk said.

Some may ask, how did we get to this point? Political science professor at Western Michigan University, Jim Butterfield, Ph.D., explains.

“The Russian and American relationship has evolved considerably since the 1990s with a growing distrust on both sides and Ukraine is caught in the middle of that," Butterfield said.

He says he doesn't see the United States getting into direct conflict with Russian soldiers or vice-versa.

“The real danger is even if neither side wants to get into a shooting war, when things escalate on both sides, it’s a tit for tat and something can set that off,” he said.

At the moment, we are seeing things escalate. Over the weekend, the U.S. Department of State ordered families to leave Ukraine's Capitol with fears that Russia will attack.

The order is also changing plans for Detroiter Mykola Murskyj.

“My plans have torn up," he said.

Murskyi was supposed to be on a flight to Ukraine this Thursday to start teaching at the Ukrainian Catholic University.

The lecturer was born in the United States, but his grandparents are from Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian community here in metro Detroit is extremely vibrant," Murskyi said.

Right now, that same community is concerned. They hope if Russia does invade, the United States will step in.

“Now it's time for us to help however we can as a nation and individuals to help this long-suffering nation in whatever way we can," Murskyi said.

Butterfield says as coldhearted as it may sound, he truly doesn't see America going to war with Russia over Ukraine.

“We might supply Ukraine with humanitarian aid, with weapons," he said.

Danylyuk says if you have a friend of neighbor in the Ukrainian community, reach out.

“Check on them and just ask, ‘How are you?’” she said.