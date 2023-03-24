Local woman becomes DPD officer after tragic murder of mother

DETROIT — Friday morning, the Detroit Police Department swore in 27 new police officers at a graduation ceremony at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

Being sworn in is a life changing event and an experience that for new DPD officer Sarah Esphitia, was a lifetime in the making.

"Since I can remember all my friends and family knew that this is all I’ve ever lived and dreamed and talked about," said Esphitia.

For the 34-year-old, protecting others is personal, her mother died when she was just 2 1/2-years-old.

"A family member that I needed in my life was brutally murdered and her murder was never solved," said Esphitia. "It devastates families and I know in Detroit there’s a lot of murder, there’s family members that pass."

The loss is why Esphitia took an oath Friday to protect Detroiters.

She stood and chanted among 26 fellow officers with their own stories.

Cody Kelly spent 10 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and dreams of building a safer city for children.

Alexander Gregory served in the U.S. Army and toured in Iraq but says he didn't feel fulfilled until he decided to join DPD.

During his speech to the new graduates DPD Chief James White said, "We represent everyone in policing and if we get it wrong, we all get it wrong. So we must act with the utmost integrity."

The new officers are aware of the current climate law enforcement faces and the rising violence against officers.

According to recent city reports, there are nearly 390 total vacancies at DPD. That's more than 10% of positions currently available at the agency.

"This is a very difficult time and it’s getting more difficult by the day," said Chief White. "You can’t afford to have a bad day at work because you’re dealing with people who are likely having the worst day of their lives interacting with you."

At the end of Friday's ceremony, loved ones placed Detroit police officer badges on each of the new officer's uniform.

Esphitia's grandmother Louise, who raised her, pinned hers.

The person who brutally murdered her daughter and Esphitia's mother was never caught but they say Friday was sort of a chapter closing for them.

No one was able to protect Esphitia's mother, but she will be there to protect someone else.

"I raised her and today I’m looking at her thinkin', must have done a pretty good job," said Esphitia's grandmother, Louise Parker.

Esphitia said, "It’s one of the best milestones in my life that I’ve ever been able to achieve."