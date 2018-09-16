DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) - A Detroit woman came home on Saturday to dog feces rubbed all over her door.

“I just don’t understand who could do that. That’s disgusting,” said homeowner Joy Edwards

She looked back at her security tape and found out it was her neighbor Brenda Mullins. Mullins is not denying it.

“The dog came and messed in my yard,” Mullins said. “I picked it up and went and put it on her doorknob. You didn’t want to clean it up here. You will clean it up there.”

Mullins said she did it because Edwards’ dogs keep relieving themselves on her yard.

“I had to do what I had to do,” Mullins said. “I didn’t want to be a vigilante, but I had to do what I had to do.”

Edwards said if the dogs did relieve themselves in her yard then it was an accident and not deserving of Mullins retaliation.

“You think she would know better than to do something like this,” Edwards said. “If my dog pooped in her yard. I’m sorry, but it wasn’t that big of a deal for you to come to my home.”

Mullins said she reported her actions to the police. WXYZ reached out to police to see if she would be ticketed. They did not respond.