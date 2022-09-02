Local woman sues Wendy's, lettuce supplier over alleged E.coli outbreak

(WXYZ) — A Redford woman is filing a lawsuit after she said a meal at Wendy's landed her in the hospital, and her case is now linked to a national E.coli outbreak.

Ebone Colbert said she ate at a Wendy's in Farmington in late July. It's a place she said she and her son dine at regularly, but she said she got sick days later and wound up in the hospital for 12 days.

She's now one of two people in Michigan suing Wendy's and one of its suppliers, the John Doe Corporation.

Colbert ordered a cheeseburger and said she felt something not right in her stomach. She later tested positive for a specific strain of E.coli.

Doctors said if she tried to fight it alone at home, it could have been more serious.

"I started having bloody diarrhea and called my doctor, and he told me to go to the emergency room," Colbert said.

So far, 97 people have gotten sick from this same strain of E.coli, with 43 people needing to be hospitalized.

At this point, no specific food item from Wendy's has been linked to the outbreak, but the restaurant removed romaine lettuce from its sandwiches as a precaution. The John Doe Corporation supplies lettuce to Wendy's.

The restaurant chain does say it is cooperating with the investigation.

