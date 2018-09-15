Lockdown lifted at assisted living facility in Novi after patient allegedly chased nurse with knife

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) - A lockdown has been lifted at an assisted living facility in Novi Saturday morning.

Police say it all started with a call they got from a nurse at Novi Lakes Health Campus on 12 Mile overnight.

She says she was being chased around by a 73-year-old patient holding a knife.

We're told that when officers arrived -- the man had barricaded himself inside his room.

When they were able to get in, officers searched the area but didn't find any weapons.

The man was later taken to Providence Park Hospital for a psych evaluation.