Lockhart's BBQ in Royal Oak closing after 15 years

Lockhart's BBQ in Royal Oak is closing at the end of the week after 15 years in metro Detroit.

According to a post by the restaurant last week, Lockhart's last day will be on Sunday, April 20.

They said that the lease in the building is expiring and renewing it is not affordable.

It is with great sadness that we are making this announcement. We have decided to close Lockhart's BBQ and our last day serving you will be Sunday April 20th. Our lease is expiring and renewing is just not affordable.

"We have loved every brisket and rack of ribs that we have smoked on our Oyler. More importantly we have loved meeting so many BBQ fans and enthusiast over the last 15 years and we want to thank you for so many great memories. Without the support of our guests, we would have never had the opportunity to experience this time," the post reads.

On Sunday afternoon, they posted on Facebook that they sold out around 4:30 p.m.

They said they "will continue to put as much effort and love in to the last brisket we smoke until April 20th."