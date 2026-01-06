Lola's Taco Bar, from Michelin-starred restaurateur, to open Monday in Grosse Pointe Woods

(WXYZ) — Lola's Taco Bar, a new fast-casual taco joint coming to Grosse Pointe Woods, is officially opening its doors on Monday, Jan. 12.

It's located at 20195 Mack Ave. in the former Boston Market location, and is led by Michelin-starred restauranteur Branden McRill, Chef Brandon Zarb, well as Mel Fuechtmann and Niko Moschouris.

According to the group, the restaurant will have chef-driven tacos, scratch-made salsas and margaritas, and bring a "fun dining" experience to the area.

“Lola’s is meant to be a place you come back to again and again,” McRill, a Grosse Pointe native, said in a statement. “Great tacos, affordable margaritas, warm hospitality — that’s what makes a neighborhood restaurant work.”

Gerard + Belevender

McRill earned the Michelin star at his now-shuttered restaurant Rebelle in New York.

Zarb also worked at Chicago's Big Star and Ferndale's Imperial, and built the menu around tacos, bowls and burritos with fresh flavors.

Some of the menu highlights include:



Al pastor and steak tacos shaved fresh from vertical trompos

Rotisserie chicken available in tacos or as affordable family-style meals

Vegan and vegetarian options

Draft and frozen margaritas made with fresh lime and premium tequila, plus beer and zero-proof cocktails

Gerard + Belevender

“The taco is the perfect vehicle for delivering big flavors to a wide audience,” Zarb said in a statement. “We’re being careful about respecting traditions while applying some culinary techniques to the freshest products available. We want you to find a taco that satisfies everyone at the table at Lola’s, whether you’re a taco purist, an adventurous eater, or even someone looking for some great vegan or healthy options.”

The restaurant will have indoor seating and a walk-up window for carry-out, with a patio set to debut in the spring of 2026.