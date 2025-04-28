London Thomas' body found inside SUV that residents say had been parked for weeks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The family of 17-year-old London Thomas is mourning after the Detroit teen’s body was found over the weekend, three weeks after she was reported missing.

Thomas was last seen on April 5, when she was dropped off at her 23-year-old boyfriend’s house in Inkster.

Michigan State Police said her body was found Saturday evening in Southfield near 8 Mile and Telegraph roads.



Neighbors said they watched as police discovered Thomas' body inside a white SUV parked in a neighbor's driveway. They say the SUV had been parked there for two weeks.

No one seems to know how it got there.

According to neighbors, a single mother and her three children live at the home where the SUV was parked.

7 News Detroit rang the doorbell on the house. A women answered saying "no comment."

Meanwhile, Thomas' family has launched a GoFundMe page to help cover her funeral expenses.

“It’s the hardest thing ever,” Thomas’ grandmother Jestina Martin told 7 News Detroit. “Not knowing what she went through, that kills me the most.”

Martin said she last spoke with her granddaughter shortly before her disappearance.

“She called me back and said, ‘I love you, grandma,’” Martin recalled.

Thomas' family had been actively searching for her since early April.

On April 17, law enforcement conducted a search of her boyfriend's home. Authorities have not publicly identified the suspects but confirmed that two people are currently in custody in connection with Thomas’ disappearance.

Retired Detroit Police Department homicide Detective Bill Peterson told 7 News Detroit that the age gap between Thomas and her boyfriend raises concerns.

“She’s a 17-year-old girl with a 23-year-old boyfriend,” Peterson said. “If I were investigating the case, that's where I would look first.”

“I want her justice,” Martin said. “I want (the suspects) to do the most time they could ever see for killing my grandchild.”

A candlelight vigil for Thomas is scheduled for Monday at 7:30 p.m. near Millard Street and Sherman Avenue in Southfield.

The investigation remains ongoing.

