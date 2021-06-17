Lost family photo album found on side of the road, police searching for owners

(WXYZ) — Is there any item more beloved than an old family photo album?

Shelby Township Police are hoping to track down the owner of a family photo album found on the side of the road. Police say a citizen found the album on June 7 near the curb on northbound Van Dyke at the exit drive from the police department.

The album reportedly has a large number of family photos with inscriptions and labels. One of the inscriptions says, "To Evelyn and Bob, my wonderful God Parents, Lots of Love, Joanne." Names also include Louis Minnie (O'Connor), Joanne Cass and Chuck.

"We want to be able to return these cherished memories to the rightful owner, and know that the best way to do that is with your help," the police statement reads.

If you are the owner or know someone who might be, police are encouraging you to call them at 586-731-2121 ext. 345 or ext. 311.