Longest-serving WXYZ employee, Don Ritter, retires after 47 years at Broadcast House

(WXYZ) — On January 19, 1976, Don Ritter started his career at Broadcast House.

Today we celebrated his 47 years of service, making him the longest serving staff member to ever work at WXYZ-WMYD.

Don is retiring from the staging department and starting a new exciting chapter.

“Don Ritter has made a tremendous impact on our station for nearly five decades. It was great to celebrate his career with his family and colleagues. We will certainly miss his professionalism, and most of all, his sense of humor,” said Mike Murri, V.P. and General Manager WXYZ-WMYD.

He has worked on so many of our newscasts and special events over his tenure, meeting celebrities, presidents, politicians, activists and more.

"He has seen incredible operational and technical changes over the years which he embraced every day. Over those years, his leadership, teaching and mentoring of fellow staff members is immeasurable," said Donn Bousquet, Operations and Production Manager WXYZ-WMYD.

Don was a major team player and was always working hard every day to make our newscasts better for our viewers.

We'll miss you, Don! Best of luck on your next big adventure.

