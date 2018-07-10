(WXYZ) - Longtime Detroit Lions color commentator Jim Brandstatter has been fired from his duties, according to a post on his Facebook page.

Brandstatter, who has been the color commentator for 31 years, said he was terminated from Lions broadcasts by the team's radio partner, WJR.

In a statement, he said, "The Lion in this picture is no more, metaphorically, anyway. I have just been terminated from Lions radio broadcasts by WJR. I had a great run of 31 years. So many thanks to all of you who listened and spent Sunday’s with us. Best job ever, thanks to all of you!!!"

He spoke with Brad Galli, saying the conversation with WJR was quick, thinking his contract would get renewed.

"There wasn't much more to discuss after that," he said. "I got canned."

Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Lomas Brown will replace Brandstatter as the color commentator. Brown played for the Lions for 11 years until 1995.

In a statement, WJR said, "Jim Brandstatter did an excellent job for the past 2 years on WJR and for many years prior. We felt the addition of a former All Pro Lion will bring a unique perspective to the game day broadcast."

One silver lining, according to Brandstatter, is the fact he can sit with his family on Thanksgiving.

"I get to have Thanksgiving dinner. How about that?" he said. "For the first time in 35 years. Thanksgiving dinner."

He said more than anything, he still wants to see the Lions win a Super Bowl.

"I'm still a Lions fan. I hope some day when they get to the promised land, I'm alive to see it," he told Galli. "I would literally be there, revel in it, and root for them like every other Lions fan."

Brandstatter will remain on as the play-by-play voice of Michigan Wolverines football.