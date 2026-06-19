Longtime Detroit music publicist Matt Lee dies at 68

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Longtime Detroit music publicist Matt Lee has died at the age of 68. He was a fixture in the city’s music scene.

Posts across social media mourned the loss of Lee, whose clients included the Detroit Jazz Festival, Dutch Girl Donuts, The Schvitz, Dakota Inn Rathskellar and more.

"This guy was my publicist for over 20 years. He was more than that, though. He was funny, kind, sarcastic, and cool. He remembered my children’s names and what they all were doing, and was such a great support person for the Detroit community. We will all miss you, Matty Lee. My condolences to your family," musician Julianne Ankley wrote on social media.

