Longtime WXYZ Assignment Editor Mickey McCanham retires after more than 3 decades

We want to take a moment to celebrate someone very special to us here at Broadcast House.

Assignment Editor Mickey McCanham is retiring after 31 years here at Channel 7.

Mickey is a multi-award-winning journalist who has manned the nerve center of our newsroom – the assignment desk – for the past three decades.

In the overnight and early morning hours, while most of Detroit was sleeping, Mickey was on the hunt for breaking news, working his sources, his relationships and any piece of information at his disposal to get an advantage.

While Mickey was sleeping, a police scanner sat by his bedside, so he wouldn't miss a thing. Over the years, he has served as a mentor to so many people who have come through our newsroom.

Mickey has made so many connections and impacted so many here at WXYZ and out in our community.

We'll miss seeing Mickey every day but we wish him all of the best in retirement!