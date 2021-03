(WXYZ) — Because what fun summer activity would be complete without a giant pink limo pool float? Sam's Club is now selling one that is 20-feet long.

It's part of their collection of Member’s Mark Island Floats this year.

According to a spokesperson for Sam's Club, the float can hold up to six people. It comes with six cup holders and a built in cooler.

The pink limo float retails for $199.98, but the memories and potential photo opportunities may just be priceless.