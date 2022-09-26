Looking for an apprenticeship? Detroit training school aims to get more people into trade careers

DETROIT, Mich. — A Detroit training school is working to get more people into trade careers.

All week the Operating Engineers Local 324 Stationary Engineer Education Center on Howard St. has open enrollment for apprenticeships. The roles they are looking to train students for include HVAC techs, construction vehicle operators and boiler techs.

The 4-year apprenticeship program allows students to immediately start working in the field and learn the technical skills they need for the job after hours. Students are paid as they learn and work. John Hartwell with the education center says during their apprenticeship, students begin making 70% of what a journeyperson, or skilled tradesperson, would make in their full time roles. Apprentices can then expect to receive a 5% increase in pay for every 1,000 hours they log.

The training center says demand for workers is high as the industry's work force continues to age out.

"We’re not talking about just a job. This is something you can work at for 30-35 years, retire with dignity. The benefits are great and it’s just been a great opportunity all the way around," said Hartwell who went through the program years ago.

The training center added that there are opportunities for returning citizens. They say they've also seen more women applying.

"We know we’re missing 51% of the workforce if we’re not taking ladies into the trade. I think this is a great spot for them to be, for everybody. These are opportunities that don’t require that 4-year college education at whatever cost that would make and you get to come here and learn skills that you can carry with you throughout your lifetime," said Hartwell.

The apprenticeship program applications are available online now until September 30. For information on how to can get involved, head to www.OE324.org.