Looking to give back? How to find volunteer opportunities this holiday season

(WXYZ) — It’s the holiday season, which means it’s also the season of giving! If you’re looking for ways to help local families, there are many nonprofits in our area that are in need of volunteers this time of year — and beyond.

Here's a list of a few local nonprofits to help you get started as you search for volunteer opportunities that may work for you. :

Forgotten Harvest

“We depend greatly on our volunteers to help us fulfill our mission of relieving hunger and maintaining the health of our community by rescuing surplus nutritious food and distributing it to neighbors in need.” - Forgotten Harvest

Click here to learn how you can help with the Forgotten Harvest mission

Detroit Area Agency on Aging

“Make this Christmas meaningful by joining the Detroit Area Agency on Aging (DAAA) in delivering hot meals, warm smiles, and holiday cheer to older adults across our community.” - Detroit Area Agency on Aging

Click here to learn how you can help Detroit Area Agency on Aging

Grace Centers of Hope

“Volunteers are what makes Grace Centers of Hope what it is, a community reaching out and serving those in need. We have a variety of opportunities onsite and offsite for individuals or groups. Serving meals, tutoring, or painting a house in Little Grace Village are just a few of the ways you can help.” - Grace Centers of Hope

Click here to learn how you can help Grace Centers of Hope

Habitat for Humanity Michigan

“We believe that everyone deserves a safe and decent place to call home, and there are countless ways you can join us in making this vision a reality.” - Habitat for Humanity Michigan

Click here to learn how you can help Habitat for Humanity Michigan

Salvation Army

“From ringing bells during the holiday season to distributing supplies in the wake of a local disaster and serving food to the hungry, volunteers are the backbone of The Salvation Army's efforts to help those in need.” - The Salvation Army

Click here to learn how you can help The Salvation Army

Focus: HOPE

“We wouldn’t be Focus: HOPE without volunteers. We welcome volunteers in all of our projects and departments. Generous support from volunteers helps us expand our impact — and provides a meaningful experience for those donating their time to support their community.” - Focus: HOPE

Click here to learn how you can help Focus: HOPE

To search for more nonprofit volunteer opportunities, check out the volunteer portal with the United Way of Southeastern Michigan: https://unitedwaysem.org/get-involved/volunteering/

