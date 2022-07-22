'Lord of the Rings' series trailer debuts at Comic-Con

Comic-Con audiences got a sneak peek at the new "Lord of the Rings" series "The Rings of Power" Friday in San Diego.

Amazon Studios unveiled a new trailer for the show, set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings."

Stephen Colbert, a self-proclaimed Tolkien fan, was also on hand to moderate a panel teasing the series on the fan convention's biggest stage, Hall H.

The eight-part series will debut on Prime Video on Sept. 2, with new episodes arriving weekly.

It is said to be the most expensive ever made, with a reported budget of $465 million.