Los Angeles Lakers to unveil Kobe Bryant statue outside their arena on Feb. 8

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers will unveil a statue of Kobe Bryant outside their downtown arena on Feb. 8.

The 17-time NBA champion Lakers announced the plan Thursday to honor Bryant, the fourth-leading scorer in NBA history and a beloved mainstay of the franchise for 20 seasons.

Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Bryant participated in the initial planning of his statue after his retirement in 2016, according to the Lakers.

He is the sixth former Lakers player and seventh team employee to be honored with a statue in the so-called "Star Plaza" outside the arena, which has been the Lakers' home since 1999.