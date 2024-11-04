Lost Mariners Remembrance ceremony being held in Detroit this weekend on Edmund Fitzgerald anniversray

The Detroit Historical Society is honoring lost mariners during its annual Lost Mariners Remembrance this weekend in Detroit.

It's the 25th year the society has held the event, which also marks the anniversary of the sinking of the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald.

Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald: What makes the gales of November?

This year's event will take place Sunday, Nov. 10 at the Dossin Great Lakes Museum on Belle Isle.

It will start with a lantern ceremony at the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald anchor, and then Lee Murdock, a celebrated balladeer of the Great Lakes, will perform at 6:15 p.m.

There will also be a wreath ceremony, a lost vessel tribute, a final blessing and then the playing of the "Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" by Gordon Lightfoot.

Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for the general public.

