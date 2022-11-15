'Love is Blind' casting for Detroit contestants; here's how to apply

(WXYZ) — The hit Netflix show "Love is Blind," which just finished up its third season on the streaming platform, is reportedly casting for Detroit contestants.

In several social media posts, the casting call said it is looking for contestants in Detroit, Tampa, Charlotte and Washington D.C.

People who want to be part of it have to be 21 and up and fill out the application on the website.

The application includes 69 different questions and requires you to upload a video to say why you're ready for love.

Some of the questions include: