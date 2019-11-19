Police say love triangle may be behind murder of pregnant UM-Dearborn softball player

DETROIT (WXYZ) — "We have two people in custody," said Detroit Police Chief James Craig Tuesday about the latest in the murder of 20-year-old Kabria Arnold, a student-athlete at the University of Michigan-Dearborn.

Arnold was pregnant when her body was found last week Sunday, not long after she left work at a nearby Meijer.



She had been shot to death near a vacant house on Bentler near Pilgrim on Detroit's west side.

A woman who lives near the intersection said she recalls hearing a series of gunshots late that night, followed by a short pause and then two more shots.

Police said they have now arrested a 28-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman. We're told the man had been involved with both Arnold and the female suspect. The family says Kabria was no longer involved with the male suspect prior to her death.

Chief Craig said investigators are trying to determine if a love triangle was the motive for murdering Arnold.

No charges have been filed against either suspect.

