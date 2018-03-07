Low-cost airline carrier offering new routes from Flint to Florida, SC

(WXYZ) - Allegiant Airlines announced new low-cost flight routes from Flint to Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

New year-round service from Bishop International Airport (FNT) includes:

Fort Lauderdale, Florida via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) – begins June 6, 2018 with fares as low as $76.

Seasonal service from Bishop International Airport (FNT) includes:

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina via Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) – begins June 6, 2018 with fares as low as $58.

The new routes will operate twice weekly. With these new routes, Allegiant will now offer service from Flint to five cities including: Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers / Punta Gorda, Orlando / Sanford and Tampa / St. Pete.

Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

