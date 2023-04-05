Employee has dream wedding inside Warren Lowe’s store

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Nahren Hido, a home decor associate at the Lowe’s store in Warren received a special surprise on her wedding day.

While planning her courthouse wedding, Hido confided in her coworkers throughout the wedding planning process. One concern for Hido was that her family in Iraq wouldn’t be able to attend her wedding.

In response, Hido’s co-workers joined together and began planning a wedding for her.

“We were all so proud to be able to make such a wonderful associate's special day,” store manager Katie Jo Gill said. “It was one we all will remember, knowing that we are family and not just coworkers.”

For two weeks, Lowe’s associates at the Warren store coordinated with store management to give Hido the wedding of her dreams.

Outdoor furniture was used as an altar, the aisle was made using carpet samples, and florals and greenery were loaned from the lawn and garden section.

After the store closed, Hido, clad in a gorgeous wedding gown, exchanged vows with her fiancé under a display pergola in front of dozens of fellow Lowe’s associates.

“Lowe's prides itself on taking care of the home, and tonight, Lowe's stood by that value as Nahren and Howard take this next step in their journey - creating their new home, as one,” the officiant said.