Ludacris performing concert after Detroit Tigers game on June 13 for Hip-Hop Night

Lucadris will be performing a postgame concert after the Detroit Tigers game in June as part of a weekend-long celebration at Comerica Park.

According to the team, Ludacris will perform after the game on Friday, June 13 when the Tigers face the Cincinnati Reds.

It's part of Tigers Hip-Hop Night during Black in Baseball weekend at the stadium. Friday will be a special hip-hop edition of "Friday Night Party in the Park."

Fans who have a ticket to the game on June 13 can stay in their seat for the concert, or upgrade with a VIP pass that will get you on the field for the concert.

