Lufthansa resuming flights from Detroit to Frankfurt, Germany on Thursday

Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Posted at 5:37 AM, Jun 03, 2021
(WXYZ) — As more and more people get vaccinated and much of the world begins to open up once again, travel between the U.S. and Europe is increasing.

On Thursday, Lufthansa will resume service between Detroit Metro Airport and Germany for the first time since the pandemic began.

The flights from DTW to Frankfurt are important in getting people to Europe, and getting those who work in the automotive industry to Germany.

Flights were halted between the two countries when the pandemic began in March.

