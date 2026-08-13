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Luke Combs announces concert at Ford Field in April 2027

59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
George Walker IV/George Walker IV/Invision/AP
Luke Combs performs "Back in the Saddle" during the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
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(WXYZ) — Country music superstar Luke Combs is bringing his "My Kinda Saturday Night Tour" to Ford Field in 2027.

Combs will be joined by special guests Treaty Oak Revival, Avery Anna, Shenandoah and Wyatt McCubbin on April 17, 2027.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m., with a pre-sale starting Wednesday, Aug. 19.

According to officials, the new dates follow Combs' massive 2026 tour, which sold more than 1 million tickets across the globe.

Combs last played Ford Field in 2023.

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