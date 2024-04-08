WATCH LIVE: Traffic backs up along I-75 in Monroe County ahead of solar eclipse

(WXYZ) — The eclipse excitement has been building for weeks, and finally, today the big moment will arrive.

Watch live chopper video showing traffic along southbound I-75 near Luna Pier.

It's been all people have been talking about lately — the total solar eclipse happening throughout the country, with metro Detroit set to see a large percentage of totality.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE STARTING AT 1:30 P.M.

Luna Pier, in Monroe County, is the only area of metro Detroit that is in the path of totality. Reporter Sarah Michals will be stationed at Luna Pier most of the day.

RELATED: Luna Pier prepares for total solar eclipse amid construction woes:

Luna Pier prepares for total solar eclipse amid construction woes

Reporter Whitney Burney is spending time at Cranbrook, talking to people gathering for a viewing party.

And WXYZ anchor Carolyn Clifford will be at Cedar Point in Ohio, meeting people who enjoy the thrill of an eclipse along with roller coasters.

Today's eclipse is the final total solar eclipse that will be seen over North America until 2044.