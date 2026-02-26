Lyft driver charged in crash into Detroit warehouse that killed 2 passengers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Lyft driver is facing charges in connection with a crash into a warehouse that killed two people in Detroit over the weekend.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, 40-year-old Theopris Mays is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of reckless driving causing death and one count of leaving the scene of an at-fault accident causing death.

Andre Boynton, 60, and Carla Boynton, 57, both from Durham, North Carolina, were killed in the crash.

Watch below: Police speak at the scene of the deadly crash in Detroit

Officer Jalon Nelson with DPD speaks on fatal accident

Police say that around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22, officers were called to the warehouse in the 6000 block of Rosa Parks Blvd., just north of I-94, on a report of a crash.

Officers say Mays was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the warehouse.

Both Andre and Carla were trapped in the vehicle and unresponsive, according to police. Mays allegedly fled the scene on foot and was arrested a short time later.

Prosecutors say he was arraigned on the charges and given a $500,000 cash/surety bond.